Majestic Mysuru Dasara: A Celebration of Tradition and Culture

The Mysuru Dasara festival, a celebrated event in Karnataka, began with much grandeur and cultural splendor. International Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq officiated the event. The festival highlights Karnataka's rich traditions, blending cultural and royal heritage. Dignitaries, including the Chief Minister, attended the auspicious opening at Chamundeshwari temple.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 22-09-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 10:42 IST
The prestigious Mysuru Dasara festival embarked on in full swing in the city and within the palatial confines, commencing Monday with an air of religious devotion and traditional splendor. The festivities took a grand start with International Booker Prize laureate, Banu Mushtaq, inaugurating the esteemed event.

Mushtaq presided over the inauguration during the promising 'Vrushchika Lagna', engaging in a symbolic floral offering to goddess Chamundeshwari, a central figure for Mysuru's royalty. This auspicious act was heightened by the sacred chanting of Vedic hymns by temple priests, all occurring at the hallowed Chamundi Hills.

Known locally as 'Nada Habba' or state festival, the 11-day celebration—Dasara or 'Sharan Navaratri'—promises to be an eventful display of Karnataka's cultural and traditional wealth, reminiscent of regal prosperity. The opening ceremony was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and assorted cabinet ministers, marking a significant political and cultural convergence.

