Assam Bids Tearful Farewell to Beloved Singer Zubeen Garg

In a poignant display of grief, legions of fans flocked to the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Monday to pay their final respects to Assam's celebrated singer, Zubeen Garg. Images captured the sorrowful scene as mourners lined up for a chance to honor the beloved music icon before his final journey.

Emotions ran high as fans shared their heartbreak. One emotional attendee expressed deep sorrow, captured by ANI, stating, "The whole state is in mourning. Since receiving the news, we've been in tears. He touched everyone's hearts. May his soul find peace." Another distraught fan was captured in tears, illustrating the profound impact of Garg's passing.

The final rites are set for September 23 at Kamarkuchi village, Sonapur, confirmed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "The state funeral will begin at 8 am," Sarma announced, ensuring the beloved musician receives honors fitting his legacy.

In a quest for clarity on Garg's passing, officials noted the death certificate from the Singapore High Commission listed 'drowning' as the cause, though a post-mortem report is pending. "The Chief Secretary is in touch with Singapore's Ambassador to expedite the post-mortem findings," Sarma added.

Zubeen Garg, in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival, had his remains repatriated from Delhi to Assam. Garg's death has cast a shadow across the Northeast, leaving a legacy celebrated through melody and cherished memories.

