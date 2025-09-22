Left Menu

Kolkata's Durga Puja: Celebrating Language, Culture, and Unity

The vibrant city of Kolkata is illuminated with the exuberant spirit of Durga Puja. This year, South Kolkata Palli Sangha celebrates its 76th year with a unique theme honoring the Bengali language. The pandal's decor artistically showcases local tradition and pays homage to noted Bengali figures, fostering community pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:02 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:02 IST
Kolkata's Durga Puja: Celebrating Language, Culture, and Unity
Kolkata Durga Puja pandal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As Durga Puja festivities envelop Kolkata, the city transforms into a canvas of lights, colors, and spirituality. Among the myriad of dazzling pandals, the South Kolkata Palli Sangha in Tollygunge stands out, marking its 76th anniversary by focusing on an exceptional theme: 'Bangla, Amar Maa ar Bhasha'—a tribute to the Bengali language.

The pandal features vibrant depictions of Bengali letters and symbols, along with artistic interpretations of deities. Goddess Lakshmi, for example, is shown with a beloved Bengali alphabet book, while Kartik and Ganesha hold educational slates, symbolizing knowledge. This creative approach also includes tributes to Bengali literary and cultural icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, offering a powerful message of unity and cultural pride.

The construction of the pandal, made from traditional 'Shalpata' leaves, took three months to complete. Organizers highlight Bengal's harmonious linguistic diversity through this initiative. Meanwhile, the Santi Pally Puja Committee in Tollygunge also inaugurated its pandal, with Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni expressing her admiration for the beauty and energy of the celebrations.

TRENDING

1
Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster Labour Rights

Philippines Launches New Freedom of Association Training Resource to Bolster...

 Philippines
2
CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

CCHHL's Bold $100 Million Leisure Expansion

 India
3
AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating lapses on part of pilots; terms it 'irresponsible'.

AI crash: SC considers certain aspects of AAIB preliminary report indicating...

 India
4
Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

Anglers Unite to Save Sri Lanka's Native Fish from Invasive Threat

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

When Secure Jobs Discourage Homeownership: ECB Study on Labor Shifts and Mortgages

From Displacement to Opportunity: How Digitalization Reshapes Work and Inequality

Public Schools Hit Harder but Long-Term Learning Gains Hold Steady in Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025