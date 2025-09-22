Kolkata's Durga Puja: Celebrating Language, Culture, and Unity

As Durga Puja festivities envelop Kolkata, the city transforms into a canvas of lights, colors, and spirituality. Among the myriad of dazzling pandals, the South Kolkata Palli Sangha in Tollygunge stands out, marking its 76th anniversary by focusing on an exceptional theme: 'Bangla, Amar Maa ar Bhasha'—a tribute to the Bengali language.

The pandal features vibrant depictions of Bengali letters and symbols, along with artistic interpretations of deities. Goddess Lakshmi, for example, is shown with a beloved Bengali alphabet book, while Kartik and Ganesha hold educational slates, symbolizing knowledge. This creative approach also includes tributes to Bengali literary and cultural icons like Rabindranath Tagore and Swami Vivekananda, offering a powerful message of unity and cultural pride.

The construction of the pandal, made from traditional 'Shalpata' leaves, took three months to complete. Organizers highlight Bengal's harmonious linguistic diversity through this initiative. Meanwhile, the Santi Pally Puja Committee in Tollygunge also inaugurated its pandal, with Bollywood actress Neelam Kothari Soni expressing her admiration for the beauty and energy of the celebrations.