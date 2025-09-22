Left Menu

Mysuru Dasara: A Grand Celebration Amid Controversy

The Mysuru Dasara festival commenced with much cultural fervor, inaugurated by writer Banu Mushtaq amid controversy. Despite objections, the Supreme Court upheld her selection for the event. This year's festivities, showcasing Karnataka's rich traditions, promise to attract large crowds. The ongoing celebrations are rooted in centuries-old royal traditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mysuru | Updated: 22-09-2025 11:07 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 11:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mysuru Dasara festival kicked off with grandeur, featuring traditional and religious rituals, and was inaugurated by International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq. Despite facing objections over her invitation due to a controversial past comment, Mushtaq proceeded with the inauguration during the auspicious 'Vrushchika Lagna' by showering flowers on the goddess Chamundeshwari's idol.

The 11-day festivities, known as 'Nada Habba,' are set to showcase Karnataka's cultural richness, with various events planned, including food melas, flower shows, and grand processions such as the 'Jamboo Savaari.' The festival, deeply rooted in royal history, highlights the vibrant traditions and heritage of the state.

The inauguration moved forward amid a Supreme Court dismissal of objections to Mushtaq's role. BJP leaders had challenged the decision citing an old video where she critiqued Kannada language worship. However, Mushtaq clarified that her words were misrepresented. Meanwhile, extensive security measures are in place to manage the festival crowds effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

