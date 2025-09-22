TCL Lights Up Amazon’s Great Indian Festival with Cutting-Edge TVs

In a strategic move to captivate Indian consumers during the festive season, TCL has announced its enthusiastic participation in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Known for its innovation in television technology, the brand is offering exceptional deals on its premium range of TVs, including QLED and Mini LED models.

This collaboration with Amazon will ensure Indian households can access TCL's advanced television technology at competitive prices, thanks to a recent reduction in GST from 28% to 18% on key electronics like televisions. The partnership marks a pivotal opportunity for consumers to upgrade their entertainment systems this Diwali.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing customer's festive experiences, stating, "Our collaboration with Amazon allows us to deliver incredible products and unbeatable value." The reduced GST not only benefits consumers but also bolsters the domestic electronics manufacturing sector.

