TCL Lights Up Amazon’s Great Indian Festival with Cutting-Edge TVs

TCL announced its participation in the Amazon Great Indian Festival, offering deals on its TVs, such as QLED and Mini LED. TCL's collaboration with Amazon provides premium entertainment at reduced prices due to GST cuts. The sale brings state-of-the-art technology to Indian households this Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a strategic move to captivate Indian consumers during the festive season, TCL has announced its enthusiastic participation in the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Known for its innovation in television technology, the brand is offering exceptional deals on its premium range of TVs, including QLED and Mini LED models.

This collaboration with Amazon will ensure Indian households can access TCL's advanced television technology at competitive prices, thanks to a recent reduction in GST from 28% to 18% on key electronics like televisions. The partnership marks a pivotal opportunity for consumers to upgrade their entertainment systems this Diwali.

Philip Xia, General Manager of TCL India, emphasized the company's commitment to enhancing customer's festive experiences, stating, "Our collaboration with Amazon allows us to deliver incredible products and unbeatable value." The reduced GST not only benefits consumers but also bolsters the domestic electronics manufacturing sector.

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

