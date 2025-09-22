Left Menu

Anticipation Peaks for 'Kantara: Chapter 1' Cinematic Release

'Kantara: Chapter 1', the prequel to the award-winning film 'Kantara', is set to release on October 2. Directed by Rishab Shetty, this movie involves a massive war sequence and international talent, aiming to captivate audiences in multiple languages worldwide. It's a grand tribute to land and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 18:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of its anticipated release on October 2, 'Kantara: Chapter 1' promises to enthrall audiences as a prequel to Rishab Shetty's National Award-winning film 'Kantara'. The film's release was announced by Hombale Films with a promotional video, describing it as a tribute to the land and its people.

The cast includes notable names such as Shetty, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, Gulshan Devaiah, and Pramod Shetty, showcasing their talents in this cinematic adventure. The creative team is led by music director B. Ajaneesh Loknath, cinematographer Arvind Kashyap, and production designer Vinesh Banglan.

Kantara: Chapter 1' highlights a grand war sequence crafted with national and international expertise, involving over 500 fighters and 3,000 participants. With a worldwide release in various languages, the film aims to make a significant mark in cinema.

(With inputs from agencies.)

