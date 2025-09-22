Bengaluru Comic Con: Where Pop Culture and Innovation Collide

Comic Con India has announced the return of its Bengaluru edition this December. Known for its vibrant pop-culture atmosphere, the event will take place on December 20 and 21 at KTPO, Whitefield, bringing together a multitude of pop culture fans and industry professionals.

This 13th edition is a major draw for cosplayers, gamers, and artists, featuring highlights such as the National Cosplay Championship and exclusive merchandise zones. The event provides a platform for burgeoning creators to engage directly with fans and industry veterans.

Commenting on the event, Akshat Rathee, Co-founder and MD of NODWIN Gaming, emphasized Bengaluru's unique blend of software prowess and cultural creativity. Adding to this, Comic Con India's CEO Shefali Johnson praised Bengaluru's collaborative energy, where pop culture and innovation seamlessly merge.