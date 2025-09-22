China Opens Doors with New K-Visa Amid US H-1B Fee Surge

China has opted to remain silent regarding US President Donald Trump's decision to impose a hefty USD 100,000 fee on H-1B visas, instead extending an invitation to global talent to work in the country as it prepares to introduce a new employment visa. The new visa, known as the K-Visa, will become available next month.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, while refraining from commenting on the US visa policy, emphasized the importance of talent exchange in the globalized economy. This sentiment was echoed in recent statements, highlighting China's commitment to welcoming professional talent from various sectors across the globe.

The newly established K-Visa, which is part of the amendments to China's entry and exit regulations, will target young science and technology professionals, eliminating the need for a domestic invitation. This move marks China's strategic effort to foster economic and technological advancement amid ongoing trade negotiations with the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)