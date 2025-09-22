Prime Minister Modi Inaugurates Redeveloped Tripureswari Temple, Strengthening Cultural Ties

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the newly redeveloped Tripureswari temple in Tripura's Gomati district, participating in ceremonial prayers at the historic site.

This temple, with over 500 years of history and recognized as one of the 51 Shakti Peethas, has been revitalized under the Centre's Pilgrimage Rejuvenation and Spiritual Augmentation Drive (PRASAD), with an investment of Rs 52 crore. Modi's visit included an exhibition on the temple's history, narrated to him by PWD secretary Kiran Gitte.

Constructed in 1501 by 'Maharaja' Dhanya Manikya, the temple now boasts modern facilities to accommodate over two lakh devotees, particularly during Diwali. Enhancements include spaces for meditation, and facilities for persons with disabilities. The inauguration coincided with Navratri, emphasizing the cultural significance of the temple to the nation.