Delhi Extends Loudspeaker Hours for Festivals Amid Noise Concerns
The Delhi government has extended the use of loudspeakers until midnight during major festivals, following demands from organizing committees. This decision, which covers events from September 22 to October 3, aims to balance cultural traditions with noise pollution rules, ensuring sound levels remain within 45 decibels.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi government has allowed loudspeaker usage until midnight during key festivals such as Ramlila and Durga Puja. This measure is in effect from September 22 to October 3, following the approval of Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.
Organizers must comply with noise regulations, ensuring sound levels in residential areas do not exceed 45 decibels. The decision balances cultural traditions with public health concerns regarding noise pollution.
Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed gratitude to officials for their cooperation, highlighting that this temporary measure addresses long-standing demands for extended festival timings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes Centre on GST and Emphasizes Unity During Durga Puja
Mamata Banerjee Criticizes GST Credit Shift and Advocates for Unity During Durga Puja
Assam Government Advances Salary Release for Durga Puja Festivities
Harbhajan Singh Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal in Kolkata, Shares Nostalgia for Eden Gardens
Harbhajan Singh Celebrates Kolkata's Durga Puja with Devotees