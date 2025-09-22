Left Menu

Global Greetings: Modi's Rosh Hashanah Wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the Jewish community globally, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, expressing hopes for peace, health, and prosperity in the new year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 22-09-2025 21:55 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to the Jewish community worldwide with heartfelt greetings on the occasion of Rosh Hashanah, which marks the Jewish New Year. In a notable gesture, Modi addressed his wishes to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, alongside the people of Israel.

The message, delivered via Modi's post on the social media platform X, encapsulated his hopes for a year characterized by peace, hope, and good health for the entire Jewish community around the globe.

With 'Shana Tova!'—a traditional Jewish greeting—the Indian leader reinforced the bonds of friendship and mutual respect shared between India and Israel, further strengthening diplomatic ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

