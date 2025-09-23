Left Menu

Unification Church Leader Jailed Amid Graft Probe Linked to Former South Korean First Couple

Han Hak-ja, leader of the Unification Church, is detained by South Korean authorities due to allegations involving bribery connected to the former First Lady Kim Keon Hee. This development is part of a broader investigation into the former first couple following the political crisis involving ousted President Yoon Suk Yeol.

Updated: 23-09-2025 04:09 IST
The South Korean legal system has made headlines with the detention of Han Hak-ja, a central figure in the globally expansive Unification Church, following graft allegations. According to prosecutors, Han allegedly orchestrated bribery negotiations with Kim Keon Hee, spouse of the nation's ousted president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

The investigation comes after Yoon's removal from office amidst a politically tumultuous episode involving a brief period of martial law imposition last year. Authorities have intensified their scrutiny on potential corruption, with Kim currently standing trial for charges including bribery, particularly linked to potential exchanges with the Unification Church.

To safeguard evidence, legal authorities sanctioned a warrant against Han, signaling a rigorous judicial approach. The Unification Church, noted for its mass weddings and founded by Moon in the 1950s, has often drawn controversy, extending to recent political echoes in Japan. The institution insists on compliance and transparency in forthcoming legal processes to mend its societal image.

