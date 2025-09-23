A Legend's Last Journey: Zubeen Garg's Emotional Farewell

The final journey of popular singer Zubeen Garg began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Tuesday. His body was brought here after a second postmortem at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Since Sunday, lakhs of fans, well-wishers, and celebrities paid their last respects to the icon at the sports complex. His body, laid inside a cold glass coffin and draped in the traditional Assamese 'gamosa', was taken in a flower-bedecked ambulance, featuring a prominent black-and-white portrait of Garg.

The cortege was followed by his family, including his father and wife, and thousands of fans who lined the route. Garg will receive full state honors at the cremation, held at Kamarkuchi NC village, approximately 20 km from the sports complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)