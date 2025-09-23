Left Menu

A Legend's Last Journey: Zubeen Garg's Emotional Farewell

Zubeen Garg's final journey commenced from Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex, where his body lay for fans and celebrities to pay homage. Draped in Assamese 'gamosa', his cortege moved to Kamarkuchi NC village for a state honour cremation, accompanied by heartfelt tributes from thousands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 23-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 10:25 IST
A Legend's Last Journey: Zubeen Garg's Emotional Farewell
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

The final journey of popular singer Zubeen Garg began from the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex on Tuesday. His body was brought here after a second postmortem at the Gauhati Medical College Hospital.

Since Sunday, lakhs of fans, well-wishers, and celebrities paid their last respects to the icon at the sports complex. His body, laid inside a cold glass coffin and draped in the traditional Assamese 'gamosa', was taken in a flower-bedecked ambulance, featuring a prominent black-and-white portrait of Garg.

The cortege was followed by his family, including his father and wife, and thousands of fans who lined the route. Garg will receive full state honors at the cremation, held at Kamarkuchi NC village, approximately 20 km from the sports complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

Eurozone's Business Growth: A Tale of Two Economies

 Global
2
Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Treatment

Punjab Launches Universal Health Insurance Scheme: A New Era of Cashless Tre...

 India
3
EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

EU Delays Anti-Deforestation Law Amid Technical Challenges

 Belgium
4
Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

Evelyn Palla: Steering Deutsche Bahn into a New Era

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Students see generative AI as a supplement, not a substitute, in learning

From monitoring to decision-making: How AI is transforming sustainable environmental governance

Dark side of AI supply chains: Exploitation, secrecy, and e-waste

Morocco Eyes Aquaculture Boom: Jobs, Growth and a Sustainable Blue Economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025