Eco-Revolution: Amwoodo Secures $4 Million to Replace Plastics with Bamboo

Sustainable startup Amwoodo raised USD 4 million to enhance its manufacturing and expand its eco-friendly product line. With support from high-profile investors, the company aims to replace single-use plastics with bamboo alternatives and deepen its community engagement.

Updated: 23-09-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 11:58 IST
  India

Bamboo-based sustainable solutions startup Amwoodo announced on Tuesday that it successfully raised USD 4 million in a Pre-Series A funding round. This investment round featured prominent participants such as Adventz Group, Rainmatter, Thinkuvate, and Caspian.

The fresh influx of capital will enable the Kolkata-headquartered company to scale up its manufacturing capacity, strengthen its direct-to-consumer platform Ecoconsious, and introduce new plastic-alternative brands under its House of Amwoodo. Additionally, the funds will be used to foster deeper community engagement in bamboo-growing regions.

Founded in 2019, Amwoodo has been pioneering bamboo-first products as viable alternatives to single-use plastics. The company has already established B2B partnerships with major brands like Himalaya Wellness, Bombay Shaving Company, and ITC Hotels. Amwoodo's consumer business continues to grow via its platform, Ecoconsious. "With this support, we are not just scaling a business; we are fueling a movement to make eco-conscious living the norm, not the exception," stated Agni Mitra, Founder & CEO of Amwoodo.

