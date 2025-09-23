Left Menu

Mumbai Court Acquits Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in Cheque Bounce Case

A Mumbai court cleared filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma in a 2018 cheque bounce case following a settlement between him and the complainant company during a Lok Adalat. Varma was initially found guilty and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment, but the case was dismissed after an amicable agreement was reached.

Updated: 23-09-2025 11:59 IST
Ram Gopal Varma
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has cleared renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma of charges in a cheque bounce case from 2018, following a settlement through Lok Adalat. This development came after both Varma and the complainant company agreed on an amicable resolution.

Initially, a judicial magistrate found Varma guilty earlier this year under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to three months' imprisonment, along with ordering a payment towards the complainant. Varma's subsequent appeal was settled after both parties presented a compromise memo in court.

The complaint originated from insufficient funds leading to a dishonoured cheque issued by Varma's firm in June 2018. Despite initial legal action, all charges were dropped after the Lok Adalat's intervention, acknowledging Varma's amicable settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

