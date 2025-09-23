Delhi Extends Festival Hours: Midnight Magic for Ramleela and Durga Puja

In a move to accommodate cultural celebrations, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the extension of permissible hours for events like Ramleela and Durga Puja, allowing them to continue until midnight.

Gupta highlighted the inequity faced by Hindu festivals, contrasting them with all-night events like Dandiya in Gujarat. The extension applies from September 22 to October 3, as approved by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed gratitude for the government's response to a long-standing demand, urging organizers to adhere to the Noise Pollution Rules to ensure celebrations remain community-friendly.

