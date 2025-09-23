Left Menu

Makeup-Free Movement: Embracing Natural Beauty

Pamela Anderson and other celebrities are embracing makeup-free appearances, inspiring some women to adopt this trend. Older women face societal pressures but are opting for a simplified skincare routine. Experts advocate for hydration and strategic styling to enhance natural beauty while navigating workplace expectations.

Updated: 23-09-2025 13:31 IST
Makeup-Free Movement: Embracing Natural Beauty
Actress Pamela Anderson is leading a new wave of celebrities embracing makeup-free appearances. At 58, Anderson attends fashion events without cosmetics, conveying a message of freedom and natural beauty. This trend is encouraging more women to reconsider traditional beauty standards.

Experts like makeup artist Rebecca Robles recommend a minimalist skincare routine focusing on hydration and sun protection. They advise using gentle cleansers and vitamin C serums to maintain glowing skin without makeup. Robles also suggests using clothing and accessories to add polish to the makeup-free look.

Despite societal pressures, the push for going makeup-free is gaining momentum, especially post-COVID, with women finding new confidence in their natural beauty. Personal stylists see this as empowering and encourage women to use color, texture, and accessories to express their individuality.

