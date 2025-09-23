Experiencing the Otherworldly: Sanjoy K Roy's Supernatural Journey

Sanjoy K Roy, renowned co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival and Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, is stepping into the literary world as an author. His debut book, 'There's a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural', is set to release on October 27. This unique memoir, published by HarperCollins India, promises to captivate readers with tales of the supernatural intertwined with Roy's personal adventures.

The book offers a glimpse into Roy's life, moving from his childhood in a haunted Calcutta house to encounters with spirits across cities like Delhi, Jerusalem, and Edinburgh. It's a narrative that blends humor, adventure, and detailed period descriptions, appealing to both skeptics and believers of the haunted realm. Roy's storytelling vividly captures his extraordinary experiences in the supernatural world, integrating his student days at St. Stephen's College, his television career, and his role in India's cultural events.

According to Udayan Mitra, executive publisher at HarperCollins, Roy's memoir is a rollercoaster journey through a life marked by supernatural experiences. The book is described as full of charm, wit, and a spirit of adventure, offering an entertaining read that invites readers to explore different dimensions of existence.

