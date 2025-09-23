Left Menu

Experiencing the Otherworldly: Sanjoy K Roy's Supernatural Journey

Sanjoy K Roy, co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival and MD of Teamwork Arts, will release his supernatural memoir, 'There's a Ghost in My Room', on October 27. The book explores his encounters with the supernatural, merging personal stories with humor and adventure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 17:50 IST
Experiencing the Otherworldly: Sanjoy K Roy's Supernatural Journey
book
  • Country:
  • India

Sanjoy K Roy, renowned co-founder of the Jaipur Literature Festival and Managing Director of Teamwork Arts, is stepping into the literary world as an author. His debut book, 'There's a Ghost in My Room: Living with the Supernatural', is set to release on October 27. This unique memoir, published by HarperCollins India, promises to captivate readers with tales of the supernatural intertwined with Roy's personal adventures.

The book offers a glimpse into Roy's life, moving from his childhood in a haunted Calcutta house to encounters with spirits across cities like Delhi, Jerusalem, and Edinburgh. It's a narrative that blends humor, adventure, and detailed period descriptions, appealing to both skeptics and believers of the haunted realm. Roy's storytelling vividly captures his extraordinary experiences in the supernatural world, integrating his student days at St. Stephen's College, his television career, and his role in India's cultural events.

According to Udayan Mitra, executive publisher at HarperCollins, Roy's memoir is a rollercoaster journey through a life marked by supernatural experiences. The book is described as full of charm, wit, and a spirit of adventure, offering an entertaining read that invites readers to explore different dimensions of existence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

Trump Dismisses Climate Change as Global 'Con Job'

 Global
2
Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters

Telangana's Unyielding Battle for Fair Share of Krishna Waters

 India
3
Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine

Italy's Conditional Recognition of Palestine

 Italy
4
Tragedy at Birthday Bash: Haiti's Drone Strikes Under Scrutiny

Tragedy at Birthday Bash: Haiti's Drone Strikes Under Scrutiny

 Haiti

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025