Keshav Maharaj: Leading Pretoria Capitals to SA20 Glory

Keshav Maharaj has been appointed captain of Pretoria Capitals for the SA20 tournament. With experience in international cricket, he aims to lead the team to their first title, following a second-place finish in 2023. Maharaj's leadership is seen as a key asset for the Capitals' new season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 12-12-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 16:02 IST
Keshav Maharaj
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Keshav Maharaj, the seasoned South African spinner, has been appointed captain of the Pretoria Capitals for the forthcoming SA20 tournament. Maharaj, who has previously captained the South African team in white ball cricket, boasts an impressive record of playing 40 T20 internationals and claiming 38 wickets.

In the SA20 league, the capable left-arm spinner has recorded 27 wickets from 33 matches, maintaining an economy rate of 7.3. According to a statement from SA20, Maharaj, recognized as one of South Africa's most experienced and respected cricket leaders, brings significant international pedigree, alongside a proven ability to lead with composure and clarity.

His addition is expected to reinforce the balance and strategic direction of the Pretoria Capitals squad as they aim for their elusive first SA20 title after being runners-up in the inaugural edition against Sunrisers Eastern Cape in 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)

