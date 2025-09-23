Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Honored with First National Film Award for 'Jawan'

After three decades in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan clinched his first National Film Award for Best Actor, recognizing his performance in 'Jawan'. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi. Khan shared his gratitude on social media and highlighted the support of his family and team.

Shah Rukh Khan Honored with First National Film Award for 'Jawan'
Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark achievement, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been awarded his first National Film Award for Best Actor after more than 30 years in the industry. On Tuesday, President Droupadi Murmu presented the National Film Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role to Khan at Vigyan Bhavan in Delhi.

Khan received this honor for his stellar performance in Atlee's directorial 'Jawan', released in theaters in September 2023. The prestigious 71st National Film Awards ceremony saw a jubilant Shah Rukh Khan dressed in a black suit, accompanied by his manager, Pooja Dadlani.

Following the announcement of the National Film Award winners in August, Khan expressed his gratitude through a heartfelt video on social media. He thanked the jury, the I&B ministry, and those who supported his journey, including his 'Jawan' team, family, and loyal fans.

The actor, who was overseas shooting for his next film 'King', flew back to Delhi for the ceremony. In 'King', Shah Rukh will share the screen with his daughter, Suhana, and actress Deepika Padukone, marking their sixth collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

