Telangana CM Pushes for National Festival Status for Medaram Jatara

In a push for national recognition, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on the Indian government to designate the Medaram Maha Jatara as a national festival.

He made this appeal while addressing a public meeting in Medaram, highlighting the celebration of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, central to Telangana's cultural fabric. Reddy criticized the union government's failure to support the festival, comparing it unfavorably to its financial backing of the Kumbh Mela.

Committed to advancing tribal welfare, Reddy assured that the state would allocate necessary funds for the festival and related development projects. He emphasized the inclusion of tribal traditions in the renovation of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple, planning to complete the work in 100 days with local cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)