Left Menu

Telangana CM Pushes for National Festival Status for Medaram Jatara

Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy urges national festival status for Medaram Maha Jatara and seeks central funds. Criticizing lack of support, he highlights tribal welfare and temple development efforts. Reddy commits state funds and demands quick completion of developmental works reflecting tribal traditions and culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 18:47 IST
Telangana CM Pushes for National Festival Status for Medaram Jatara
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a push for national recognition, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has called on the Indian government to designate the Medaram Maha Jatara as a national festival.

He made this appeal while addressing a public meeting in Medaram, highlighting the celebration of tribal goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma, central to Telangana's cultural fabric. Reddy criticized the union government's failure to support the festival, comparing it unfavorably to its financial backing of the Kumbh Mela.

Committed to advancing tribal welfare, Reddy assured that the state would allocate necessary funds for the festival and related development projects. He emphasized the inclusion of tribal traditions in the renovation of the Sammakka-Saralamma temple, planning to complete the work in 100 days with local cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

GST Blues: FMCG Players Tackle Pricing Challenges Amid Tax Reform

 India
2
Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

Charting Uttar Pradesh's Future: Vision @2047 Unveiled

 India
3
Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Political Tensions

Sikkim Chief Minister Reaffirms Commitment to National Security Amid Politic...

 India
4
DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

DP World and UAE-India CEPA Council Propel Indian Start-ups to Global Stage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-native SMEs pulling ahead in global market

Globalization shifts to fragmentation as geopolitics shapes commerce

Big data adoption surges across industries but governance gaps persist

Entrepreneurship and digitalization can advance SDGs, if institutions keep pace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025