Embracing Tradition: Youth Invited to Preserve Arunachal's Cultural Legacy

Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has urged the youth to actively engage in the state's traditional festivals, highlighting their role in preserving cultural heritage. Speaking on the Ke-Meh-Ha festival of the Idu Mishmi community, he hoped for celebrations to bring prosperity and harmony.

Governor Parnaik underscored the intrinsic link between the state's festivals and its agrarian roots, noting that agriculture has historically shaped the customs and identities of communities in Arunachal Pradesh. He stated that festivals tied to cultivation and harvest cycles are more than joyous occasions; they are vital in preserving cultural heritage.

The governor called on younger generations to take pride in traditional customs, emphasizing that participation in rituals ensures the transmission of community values and knowledge. He urged people to honor the wisdom of ancestors by consciously passing their legacy on to future generations during Ke-Meh-Ha celebrations.

