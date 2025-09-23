Karan Johar Wins National Glory: A Cinematic Triumph

Karan Johar, an esteemed figure in the film industry, expressed his deep gratitude after receiving the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment for his film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

The accolade was presented to Johar and his partner Apoorva Mehta by President Droupadi Murmu, with the awards ceremony featuring prominent industry figures like Rani Mukerji, who also received honors. Johar took to Instagram to express his overwhelming emotions and appreciation for his team.

This award marks Johar's third consecutive national accolade, showcasing his ongoing influence and success in Indian cinema. Previous awards include recognition for 'Shershaah' and innovative VFX in 'Brahmāstra'.

(With inputs from agencies.)