Mechanized Majesty: A New Era of Compassion at Karnataka's Brihanmath

Karnataka BJP President, B Y Vijayendra, unveiled a life-size mechanical elephant named Shiva Kunjara at Sri Taralabalu Brihanmath. Gifted by singer Shreya Ghoshal and PETA India, the elephant supports elephant welfare by replacing live ones for temple ceremonies, blending tradition with ethical progressiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chitradurga | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:07 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka chapter of the BJP, spearheaded by President B Y Vijayendra, marked a pioneering moment with the introduction of a life-sized mechanical elephant at Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath in Sirigere on Tuesday.

This innovative initiative, attributed to the generosity of celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal along with PETA India and CUPA, reveals a compassionate departure from traditional practices involving live elephants at temple ceremonies.

The state, renowned for its progressive ethos, further strengthens this reputation, providing a template for ethical cultural practices. These efforts promise enhanced welfare for wildlife while preserving heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

