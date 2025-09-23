Mechanized Majesty: A New Era of Compassion at Karnataka's Brihanmath

The Karnataka chapter of the BJP, spearheaded by President B Y Vijayendra, marked a pioneering moment with the introduction of a life-sized mechanical elephant at Sri Taralabalu Jagadguru Brihanmath in Sirigere on Tuesday.

This innovative initiative, attributed to the generosity of celebrated singer Shreya Ghoshal along with PETA India and CUPA, reveals a compassionate departure from traditional practices involving live elephants at temple ceremonies.

The state, renowned for its progressive ethos, further strengthens this reputation, providing a template for ethical cultural practices. These efforts promise enhanced welfare for wildlife while preserving heritage.

(With inputs from agencies.)