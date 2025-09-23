Controversy Averts: Luv Kush Ramleela Drops Poonam Pandey Amid Public Opposition
The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee in Delhi has removed Poonam Pandey from the role of Mandodari following public opposition. Despite respecting Pandey as an artist, the committee decided to avoid controversy to preserve the harmony of their event. The decision was supported by the Delhi BJP.
The Luv Kush Ramleela Committee's decision to remove actor Poonam Pandey from portraying Mandodari in this year's event has stirred discussions and drawn attention to cultural sensitivities.
At a press conference, committee president Arjun Kumar emphasized the need to prioritize public sentiment over past artistic work. He reiterated the committee's respect for Pandey while calling the decision a measure to uphold societal harmony and Lord Ram's message.
The Delhi BJP has expressed approval, aligning with religious sentiments, after a BJP spokesperson previously requested removing Pandey from the role to respect the community's beliefs.
