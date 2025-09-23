Left Menu

Tennis Legend Nikola Pilic Leaves Lasting Legacy

Nikola Pilic, a Croatian tennis pioneer who coached three countries to Davis Cup victories and trained Novak Djokovic, passed away at 86. He was a prominent player in the 1970s, involved in a notable Wimbledon boycott, and acclaimed coach to future tennis stars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Zagreb | Updated: 23-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:45 IST
Tennis Legend Nikola Pilic Leaves Lasting Legacy
  • Croatia

Nikola Pilic, an icon in the tennis world, known for his contribution in coaching three nations to Davis Cup triumphs and mentoring a young Novak Djokovic, has died at the age of 86.

His exceptional career included a French Open singles final in 1973 and pivotal involvement in the historic Wimbledon boycott that same year.

Beyond his playing days, Pilic turned to coaching, where he led Germany, Croatia, and advised Serbia to Davis Cup success. His legacy includes training future tennis greats like Michael Stich, Goran Ivanisevic, and Djokovic.

