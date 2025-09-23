Left Menu

India's Big Cinema Push: Local Manufacturing and Global Partnerships

Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw advocates for local manufacturing of film equipment. At the National Film Awards, he highlights initiatives like harmonizing cinema regulation rules and creating a live concert economy. He also introduces India's first International Institute of Cinema and Technology supported by global partners.

Updated: 23-09-2025 20:53 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 20:53 IST
In a bid to boost local manufacturing, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has underscored the importance of making high-end film industry equipment in India. This initiative is part of the larger 'Make in India' campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the National Film Awards, Vaishnaw revealed plans to harmonize state cinema regulation rules, streamlining permissions in the film sector. He emphasized the need for a live concert economy facilitated by policy support and easy guidelines, aiming to stimulate the creators' economy.

The minister also announced the launch of India's first International Institute of Cinema and Technology in Mumbai. Partnering with Meta, NVIDIA, Microsoft, and Google, the institute offers 17 courses, further positioning India as a global content creation hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

