Computer Baba: The Crusader for Cow Protection in Madhya Pradesh

Religious leader 'Computer Baba' criticizes Madhya Pradesh government for poor cow protection, suggesting cows suffer more than street dogs. He urges the Chief Minister to meet with seers to address this. A plan for 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' aims to bring awareness by marching with cows to Bhopal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 23-09-2025 21:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 21:57 IST
Computer Baba: The Crusader for Cow Protection in Madhya Pradesh
Computer Baba
  • Country:
  • India

Religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, known as 'Computer Baba', launched a stinging attack on the Madhya Pradesh government over the alleged neglect of cow welfare. He claims the condition of cows has deteriorated drastically under state policies.

In a press conference, Computer Baba stated that while dogs now reside inside homes, cows have been relegated to the streets, suffering due to governmental apathy. He has urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to meet a delegation of seers to discuss actionable plans for cow protection.

The seers are planning a 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' from October 7 to 14, marching with thousands of cows to raise awareness. Computer Baba, a notable figure recognized by previous governments, was briefly jailed in 2020 after his ashram was demolished for being illegally constructed on government land.

