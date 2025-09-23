Computer Baba: The Crusader for Cow Protection in Madhya Pradesh

Religious leader Namdev Das Tyagi, known as 'Computer Baba', launched a stinging attack on the Madhya Pradesh government over the alleged neglect of cow welfare. He claims the condition of cows has deteriorated drastically under state policies.

In a press conference, Computer Baba stated that while dogs now reside inside homes, cows have been relegated to the streets, suffering due to governmental apathy. He has urged Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to meet a delegation of seers to discuss actionable plans for cow protection.

The seers are planning a 'Gau Mata Nyay Yatra' from October 7 to 14, marching with thousands of cows to raise awareness. Computer Baba, a notable figure recognized by previous governments, was briefly jailed in 2020 after his ashram was demolished for being illegally constructed on government land.