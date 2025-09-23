Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh's Panchakarma Initiative: Wellness Tourism Revamped

Himachal Pradesh's Ayush Ministry plans to open Panchakarma wellness centers at Tourism department properties. This initiative, led by Ayush Minister Yadvinder Goma, aims to capitalize on the state's favorable environment by promoting Ayurvedic treatments across key locations like Dharamshala, Shimla, and Kullu. The ministry previously tested centers with successful results.

In a significant expansion of wellness tourism, Himachal Pradesh's Ayush Minister, Yadvinder Goma, announced plans to establish Panchakarma centers across various cities utilizing properties of the Tourism department.

The initiative aims to leverage the state's moderate climate and existing tourist traffic in destinations such as Dharamshala, Shimla, Kullu, and Manali. These centers will offer traditional Ayurvedic treatments, aligning with the state's focus on health and wellness.

Minister Goma highlighted the success of pilot wellness centers previously launched in Shimla and Paprola, indicating strong public interest and positive feedback. Collaborative efforts with the Tourism department are underway to finalize this innovative endeavor.

