India's Military Exercise 'Cold Start': A Strategic Leap in Air Defence

The Indian military is set to test its drone and counter-drone systems in a major exercise called 'Cold Start' in October, aimed at enhancing its air defence capabilities. This comes post Operation Sindoor's lessons, highlighting the growing importance of drones in modern warfare and India's need to innovate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 23-09-2025 22:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant move to strengthen its air defence systems, the Indian military will test the abilities of its drones and counter-drone systems in a major exercise named 'Cold Start', scheduled for the first week of October. This exercise is a response to the evolving nature of modern warfare and follows India's Operation Sindoor.

Exercise 'Cold Start', organized by the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff, will take place in Madhya Pradesh from October 6-10. All three military services will participate. The focus is on ensuring India stays ahead of its adversaries through decisive innovation in drone technology, according to Air Marshal Rakesh Sinha.

Drone warfare has proven to be a critical component in recent global conflicts, such as the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war. India's military strategists are looking to learn from these examples and have emphasized the urgent need for robust counter-unmanned aerial systems to safeguard national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

