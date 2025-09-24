Claudia Cardinale: The Indomitable Star of Italian Cinema Bows Out at 87

Claudia Cardinale, an iconic figure in post-war Italian cinema, has died at the age of 87, reports AFP. Cardinale's career began in 1957 after she won a beauty contest in Tunis, leading to her debut at the Venice film festival.

Her early endeavors in the film industry were marked by challenges such as a secret pregnancy and language barriers, requiring her voice to be dubbed in initial Italian roles. Despite these obstacles, Cardinale rose to international prominence in renowned films, including Federico Fellini's '8-1/2' and 'The Leopard'.

Cardinale's career was noted for its breadth, spanning Hollywood and European productions. Despite professional and personal hurdles, including a contentious split with producer Franco Cristaldi, she remained a symbol of independence and resilience. Her legacy, comprising diverse roles and acclaimed performances, endures in cinematic history.

