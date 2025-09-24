Left Menu

Mongolia's Call for World Horse Day: A Tribute to Equine Heritage

Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, at the UN General Assembly, advocated for recognizing horses' vital roles by instituting World Horse Day on July 11. He emphasized Mongolia’s equine traditions and highlighted their use in agriculture, transport, and culture globally.

At the United Nations General Assembly, speeches often span a vast array of topics. However, Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa took the moment to spotlight horses, advocating for their cultural and historical significance.

On Tuesday, President Ukhnaa celebrated the UN's decision, led by Mongolia, to designate July 11 as World Horse Day, emphasizing their importance from agriculture to tourism.

He praised the horses' longstanding role in shaping human civilizations and thanked the Assembly members for backing this recognition. Mongolia itself, where horses outnumber people, has a deep-rooted connection with these animals.

