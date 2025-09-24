Left Menu

Celebrated Italian Actress Claudia Cardinale Passes Away at 87

Claudia Cardinale, the acclaimed Italian actress known for her roles in iconic European films of the 1960s and 1970s, has died at age 87. Her notable performances include Federico Fellini's '8½' and Luchino Visconti's 'The Leopard.' Cardinale began her career after a beauty contest win in Tunisia.

Updated: 24-09-2025 04:14 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 04:14 IST
Claudia Cardinale, the renowned Italian actress whose performances graced iconic European films of the 1960s and 1970s, has passed away at 87, as reported by AFP on Tuesday.

Throughout her impressive career, Cardinale starred in over 100 films and television productions. Her portrayal of youthful purity in Federico Fellini's '8½' alongside Marcello Mastroianni won widespread acclaim. Her noteworthy role as Angelica Sedara in Luchino Visconti's 'The Leopard' also remains a high point in cinematic history.

Born in Tunisia to Sicilian parents, Cardinale launched her career following a beauty contest victory. Despite Hollywood opportunities, she remained true to European cinema. Her legacy includes a Golden Lion for Lifetime Achievement and her work as a U.N. goodwill ambassador advocating for women's rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

