From Poachers to Protectors: The Rise of Gorilla Conservation in Uganda

Tourism in Uganda's Bwindi Impenetrable National Park has transformed former poachers into conservationists, providing economic benefits to local communities. The park is home to many endangered mountain gorillas, with tourism revenue supporting local projects and conservation efforts, leading to a decline in poaching and habitat encroachment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bwindi | Updated: 24-09-2025 12:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 12:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In Uganda's remote Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, tourism has worked wonders in transforming former poachers into dedicated conservationists. The park, which is home to several groups of endangered mountain gorillas, has become a beacon of successful wildlife preservation.

Tourists flock to the park, paying USD 800 in permit fees for the chance to see these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. A portion of these fees is returned to local communities, supporting essential projects such as water provision and healthcare.

Reformed poachers, like Philemon Mujuni, now work as community watchdogs to protect the gorillas they once hunted. Their efforts contribute to the remarkable recovery of the gorilla population, which now exceeds 1,000 — an impressive comeback from near extinction.

