From Poachers to Protectors: The Rise of Gorilla Conservation in Uganda

In Uganda's remote Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, tourism has worked wonders in transforming former poachers into dedicated conservationists. The park, which is home to several groups of endangered mountain gorillas, has become a beacon of successful wildlife preservation.

Tourists flock to the park, paying USD 800 in permit fees for the chance to see these majestic creatures in their natural habitat. A portion of these fees is returned to local communities, supporting essential projects such as water provision and healthcare.

Reformed poachers, like Philemon Mujuni, now work as community watchdogs to protect the gorillas they once hunted. Their efforts contribute to the remarkable recovery of the gorilla population, which now exceeds 1,000 — an impressive comeback from near extinction.

