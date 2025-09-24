Lalit Kala Akademi Awards Recognize Cultural Heritage Enrichment

President Droupadi Murmu glorified 20 artists with the prestigious Lalit Kala Akademi National Awards, asserting art's role in enriching India's cultural legacy and enhancing societal sensitivity. The ceremony concluded the 64th National Exhibition of Art, featuring 283 art pieces across diverse disciplines including painting, sculpture, and photography.

President Murmu noted that Indian art, revered as a spiritual practice, is dynamically evolving with artists introducing new dimensions of aesthetics. She emphasized that fair valuation of artworks encourages artists and promotes professionalism. For the first time, exhibited artworks were made available for sale, aiming to support artists financially and fortify India's creative economy.

Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat underscored art's unity, binding India's diversity, and establishing a national identity. Artworks from 74 artists grossed Rs 1.35 crore, marking a significant step towards economic independence for artists. The event highlighted the fusion of tradition with modernity, celebrating art's power to connect cultures and generations.