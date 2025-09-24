Mark Ronson Teams Up with Greta Gerwig for Netflix's 'Narnia'

British-American composer Mark Ronson is reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig for Netflix's much-anticipated adaptation of 'Narnia,' following their successful collaboration on the 2023 film 'Barbie.'

Entertainment news outlet Variety reports that Gerwig is writing and directing this fantasy adventure, which is set to be based on 'The Magician's Nephew,' the sixth installment in C.S. Lewis' beloved book series. The film will serve as a prequel to 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,' exploring the creation of Narnia by Aslan the lion, with Meryl Streep lending her voice.

The star-studded cast is expected to include Streep, who is also Ronson's mother-in-law, alongside Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey, and Carey Mulligan. Ronson, who co-wrote and co-produced five songs for 'Barbie,' received Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations for his work. He has also released a memoir titled 'Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City.'