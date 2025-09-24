Mark Ronson Teams Up with Greta Gerwig for Netflix's 'Narnia'

Left Menu

British-American composer Mark Ronson collaborates with filmmaker Greta Gerwig for Netflix's upcoming 'Narnia' adaptation. The film, based on C.S. Lewis' 'The Magician’s Nephew,' features a stellar cast including Meryl Streep and Daniel Craig. Ronson, known for his 'Barbie' soundtrack success, recently released a memoir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-09-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

British-American composer Mark Ronson is reuniting with acclaimed filmmaker Greta Gerwig for Netflix's much-anticipated adaptation of 'Narnia,' following their successful collaboration on the 2023 film 'Barbie.'

Entertainment news outlet Variety reports that Gerwig is writing and directing this fantasy adventure, which is set to be based on 'The Magician's Nephew,' the sixth installment in C.S. Lewis' beloved book series. The film will serve as a prequel to 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,' exploring the creation of Narnia by Aslan the lion, with Meryl Streep lending her voice.

The star-studded cast is expected to include Streep, who is also Ronson's mother-in-law, alongside Daniel Craig, Emma Mackey, and Carey Mulligan. Ronson, who co-wrote and co-produced five songs for 'Barbie,' received Grammy, Golden Globe, and Academy Award nominations for his work. He has also released a memoir titled 'Night People: How to Be a DJ in '90s New York City.'

