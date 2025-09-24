Left Menu

Sacred Cow Festival: Celebrating Divinity and Tradition

The festival at Shrijadkhor Gau Dham, initiated by Swami Shri Rajendra Das Maharaj, celebrates cow divinity within Sanatan Dharma. Sages and devotees gather for 11 days, highlighting cow worship. The event showcases performances and cow conservation discussions. Rajasthan ministers emphasize the global reverence and commitment to cow conservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-09-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the quiet foothills of the Aravali, the Shrijadkhor Gau Dham in Rajasthan is hosting a unique festival that celebrates the sacred status of the cow within Sanatan Dharma. Initiated by Swami Shri Rajendra Das Maharaj, the event has drawn sages from across India along with thousands of devotees.

The 11-day-long festival is marked by spiritual recitals, enlightening discussions, and a deep focus on cow conservation. Among the dignitaries present are the ministers of Animal Husbandry and Home from Rajasthan, alongside esteemed sages such as Shri Ramesh Baba and Jagadguru Nabhapeethadhiswar Shri Sutikshan Das Ji Maharaj.

The event serves as a significant platform for promoting the importance of cow preservation and Sanatan values. The ministers reiterated the state's commitment to these causes, emphasizing the global reverence of the cow. As a model cow shelter, the Gau Dham illustrates the benefits of integrating cow conservation with economic welfare through the dairy business.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

