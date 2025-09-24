Sacred Cow Festival: Celebrating Divinity and Tradition

In the quiet foothills of the Aravali, the Shrijadkhor Gau Dham in Rajasthan is hosting a unique festival that celebrates the sacred status of the cow within Sanatan Dharma. Initiated by Swami Shri Rajendra Das Maharaj, the event has drawn sages from across India along with thousands of devotees.

The 11-day-long festival is marked by spiritual recitals, enlightening discussions, and a deep focus on cow conservation. Among the dignitaries present are the ministers of Animal Husbandry and Home from Rajasthan, alongside esteemed sages such as Shri Ramesh Baba and Jagadguru Nabhapeethadhiswar Shri Sutikshan Das Ji Maharaj.

The event serves as a significant platform for promoting the importance of cow preservation and Sanatan values. The ministers reiterated the state's commitment to these causes, emphasizing the global reverence of the cow. As a model cow shelter, the Gau Dham illustrates the benefits of integrating cow conservation with economic welfare through the dairy business.

(With inputs from agencies.)