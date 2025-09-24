Remembering S L Bhyrappa: A Legacy in Kannada Literature

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the passing of esteemed Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa, who died at the age of 94 from cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.

Murmu lauded Bhyrappa's significant contributions to literature, philosophy, and cultural discourse, crediting him with bringing Kannada literature to a wider national and international audience while maintaining its cultural integrity.

As a Padma Bhushan recipient, Bhyrappa's influence in literature will continue to inspire future generations. The president extended her sympathies to Bhyrappa's family, admirers, and the numerous readers who cherished his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)