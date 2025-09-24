Left Menu

Remembering S L Bhyrappa: A Legacy in Kannada Literature

Noted Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa passes away at 94, leaving an indelible impact on literature, philosophy, and culture. President Droupadi Murmu honors his contributions and extends condolences to his family and admirers. Bhyrappa's works elevated Kannada literature on a national and global platform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 18:39 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 18:39 IST
Remembering S L Bhyrappa: A Legacy in Kannada Literature
novelist
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the passing of esteemed Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa, who died at the age of 94 from cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.

Murmu lauded Bhyrappa's significant contributions to literature, philosophy, and cultural discourse, crediting him with bringing Kannada literature to a wider national and international audience while maintaining its cultural integrity.

As a Padma Bhushan recipient, Bhyrappa's influence in literature will continue to inspire future generations. The president extended her sympathies to Bhyrappa's family, admirers, and the numerous readers who cherished his work.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blumenthal Challenges FAA's $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing

Blumenthal Challenges FAA's $3.1 Million Fine on Boeing

 Global
2
Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

Saving Banganga: Protecting a Heritage Site from Ritual Pollution

 India
3
Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss of lives: LG Kavinder Gupta.

Curfew imposed in violence-hit Leh district of Ladakh to prevent more loss o...

 India
4
Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

Treasury Secretary Warns of NYC Bailout Risk under Mamdani's Plans

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025