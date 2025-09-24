Remembering S L Bhyrappa: A Legacy in Kannada Literature
Noted Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa passes away at 94, leaving an indelible impact on literature, philosophy, and culture. President Droupadi Murmu honors his contributions and extends condolences to his family and admirers. Bhyrappa's works elevated Kannada literature on a national and global platform.
President Droupadi Murmu expressed her condolences on the passing of esteemed Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa, who died at the age of 94 from cardiac arrest in Bengaluru.
Murmu lauded Bhyrappa's significant contributions to literature, philosophy, and cultural discourse, crediting him with bringing Kannada literature to a wider national and international audience while maintaining its cultural integrity.
As a Padma Bhushan recipient, Bhyrappa's influence in literature will continue to inspire future generations. The president extended her sympathies to Bhyrappa's family, admirers, and the numerous readers who cherished his work.
