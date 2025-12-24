Left Menu

Kabir's Words of Wisdom: A Fusion of Music and Philosophy at Mahindra Kabira Festival

The Mahindra Kabira Festival celebrated the enduring legacy of the 15th-century mystic poet Kabir. Musicians like Aditya Prakash blended Kabir's poetry with various music genres. The festival showcased diverse performances and discussions, emphasizing Kabir's timeless relevance and societal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Mahindra Kabira Festival held on the ghats of Varanasi celebrated the timeless legacy of 15th-century mystic poet Kabir. The festival brought together a collective of musicians, thinkers, and cultural voices, showcasing how Kabir's poetry continues to inspire and transcend boundaries of time and culture.

Musician Aditya Prakash, based in Los Angeles, added an international dimension to the event by blending Kabir's hymns with jazz, rock, and classical genres. His performance, accompanied by fellow musicians Chris Votek and Vishnu R, highlighted the adaptability of Kabir's words in contemporary music forms.

The festival featured other notable acts such as 'Rehmat-e-Nusrat', who performed Kabir's couplets in a Qawwali style, and discussions by experts on Kabir's literature and philosophy. The event underscored Kabir's message of communal harmony and relevance in modern society.

(With inputs from agencies.)

