Jimmy Kimmel's Triumphant Return to Late-Night TV
Jimmy Kimmel's first monologue following his return to U.S. late-night television has garnered immense attention, with over 14 million views on platforms like YouTube and Instagram shortly after its release. His comeback follows the lifting of a suspension by Walt Disney.
Updated: 24-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:33 IST
Jimmy Kimmel marked his return to late-night television with a compelling monologue that captivated audiences across digital platforms. Since being reinstated by Walt Disney, Kimmel's performance has amassed an impressive viewership.
By mid-morning Wednesday, Kimmel's monologue had been viewed 9.8 million times on YouTube alone, alongside 4.6 million views garnered on Instagram.
The overwhelming response underscores Kimmel's enduring appeal and the high anticipation for his content.
