Jimmy Kimmel's Triumphant Return to Late-Night TV

Jimmy Kimmel marked his return to late-night television with a compelling monologue that captivated audiences across digital platforms. Since being reinstated by Walt Disney, Kimmel's performance has amassed an impressive viewership.

By mid-morning Wednesday, Kimmel's monologue had been viewed 9.8 million times on YouTube alone, alongside 4.6 million views garnered on Instagram.

The overwhelming response underscores Kimmel's enduring appeal and the high anticipation for his content.

(With inputs from agencies.)