Revitalizing Northeast India's Craft Heritage: A Call for Council and Collaboration

In a bid to bolster the handloom and handicraft sector in Northeast India, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called for the formation of a council involving northeastern states and the central government. The announcement was made during a virtual meeting with a high-level task force chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Lalduhoma emphasized developing handloom and handicraft in a cluster-based manner covering all northeastern states. He proposed creating an agency to monitor exports and advocated for the effective use of e-commerce to enhance the sector's reach.

Stressing the sector's economic potential, Lalduhoma pointed out that 60% of the national workforce in this field is based in the northeast. The meeting outlined plans for greater inter-state collaboration and discussed forming a vibrant and globally recognized textile hub in the region.

