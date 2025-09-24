Left Menu

Revitalizing Northeast India's Craft Heritage: A Call for Council and Collaboration

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma proposes a council with northeastern states and the Centre to enhance the handloom and handicraft sector. He emphasizes a cluster-based development approach and suggests forming an export-monitoring agency. E-commerce and a high-level task force also feature as key components of the plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-09-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 20:42 IST
In a bid to bolster the handloom and handicraft sector in Northeast India, Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma has called for the formation of a council involving northeastern states and the central government. The announcement was made during a virtual meeting with a high-level task force chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Lalduhoma emphasized developing handloom and handicraft in a cluster-based manner covering all northeastern states. He proposed creating an agency to monitor exports and advocated for the effective use of e-commerce to enhance the sector's reach.

Stressing the sector's economic potential, Lalduhoma pointed out that 60% of the national workforce in this field is based in the northeast. The meeting outlined plans for greater inter-state collaboration and discussed forming a vibrant and globally recognized textile hub in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

