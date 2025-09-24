Left Menu

Remembering Assam's Cultural Icon: The Legacy of Zubeen Garg

Following the death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg in Singapore, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya visited his family to extend condolences. Acharya praised Garg's devotion to inclusivity and his impactful cultural legacy. Garg, regarded as a symbol of Assam's identity, left a lasting influence on many through his music and values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 24-09-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 22:03 IST
Remembering Assam's Cultural Icon: The Legacy of Zubeen Garg
Zubeen Garg
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of the passing of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya made a somber visit to the artist's residence on Wednesday. The governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Garg's father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and his wife, Garima Garg, while acknowledging the singer's impact on Indian culture.

Describing Zubeen Garg as more than a musician, Acharya lauded him as a cultural ambassador who broke barriers of caste, creed, and community through his art. The singer's untimely death in Singapore has left a significant void, referred to as a monumental loss to the nation by those who admired his advocacy for inclusivity and brotherhood.

Despite Garg's passing, Acharya emphasized that his music and the principles he championed—equality, justice, and societal harmony—will endure, continuing to inspire future generations. Garg's funeral took place with state honors on the outskirts of Guwahati, marking the end of an era for Assamese music and culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges

Honda Ends Production of Acura ZDX Amidst EV Market Challenges

 Global
2
Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrests and Allegations in a Rs 2,500 Crore Scandal

Chhattisgarh Liquor Scam: Arrests and Allegations in a Rs 2,500 Crore Scanda...

 India
3
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate as Georgia Summons German Ambassador

 Georgia
4
Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

Gotland: The Strategic Heart of the Baltic

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Conflict to Corruption: SDG 16 Report Sounds Alarm on Global Peace and Justice

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

Turkey’s Tax Overhaul Boosts Women’s Jobs, Childcare Aid Could Narrow Gender Gap

From Compost to Chaos: Why Jashore’s 5Rs Waste Plan Falls Short of Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025