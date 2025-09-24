Remembering Assam's Cultural Icon: The Legacy of Zubeen Garg

In the wake of the passing of celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya made a somber visit to the artist's residence on Wednesday. The governor conveyed his heartfelt condolences to Garg's father, Mohini Mohan Borthakur, and his wife, Garima Garg, while acknowledging the singer's impact on Indian culture.

Describing Zubeen Garg as more than a musician, Acharya lauded him as a cultural ambassador who broke barriers of caste, creed, and community through his art. The singer's untimely death in Singapore has left a significant void, referred to as a monumental loss to the nation by those who admired his advocacy for inclusivity and brotherhood.

Despite Garg's passing, Acharya emphasized that his music and the principles he championed—equality, justice, and societal harmony—will endure, continuing to inspire future generations. Garg's funeral took place with state honors on the outskirts of Guwahati, marking the end of an era for Assamese music and culture.

