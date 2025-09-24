Left Menu

Karnataka's New OTT Platform to Boost Kannada Cinema

The Karnataka government has formed a team of experts to develop an OTT platform aimed at promoting Kannada films, as announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. This 10-member team includes notable film industry figures and is tasked with preparing a detailed report for the platform's creation.

The Karnataka government is taking significant steps to enhance the visibility of Kannada cinema by establishing an OTT platform dedicated to promoting local films. Announced by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in his March 7 budget speech, this initiative aims to cater to Kannada film enthusiasts.

A 10-member expert team chaired by the Commissioner of Information and Public Relations is set to gather data and report on the platform's outline. The team includes industry stalwarts like actor and music director Sadhu Kokila, who also chairs the Karnataka Chalanachitra Academy, alongside film producer Rockline Venkatesh and actor Duniya Vijay.

Tasked with immediate effect, these subject matter and technical experts are committed to expediting the preparation of a comprehensive report. The September 20 order underscores the government's commitment to promoting regional cinema through modern digital platforms.

