Yogi Adityanath Applauds Major Cabinet Approvals for Medical Education and Railway Bonuses

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday commended the Union Cabinet's decisions to expand medical seats and approve a productivity-linked bonus for railway workers. The measures were approved in a cabinet meeting led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Adityanath praised the Cabinet's endorsement of the DSIR's Capacity Building scheme, which will support young researchers and educational institutions with a budget of Rs 2,277.39 crore. The initiative aims to prepare India for leadership in science and innovation.

In addition, Adityanath acknowledged the approval of Phase-III of the Centrally Sponsored Scheme to create 10,023 new medical seats, enhancing medical education and increasing opportunities for the youth. He also welcomed a bonus equivalent to 78 days' wages for over 10.9 lakh railway employees, recognizing their role in the nation's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)