Kulasai Dasara Festival: A Vibrant Parade of Tradition and Faith

The vibrant Kulasai Dasara festival has begun at the historic Mutharamman temple in Kulasekaranpattinam, drawing throngs of devotees to the district with its charm and tradition.

Since September 22, the temple near Tiruchendur has been bustling with activity following the flag hoisting ceremony, heralding the 10-day festivities. District Collector K Elambahavath assessed the extensive arrangements, noting the deployment of over 4,000 police officers, with provisions for an additional 1,000 if needed, to secure the event. Facilities like water vending machines, restrooms, and round-the-clock medical teams have been set up to cater to the visitors.

A fleet of more than 350 buses, including three temporary bus shelters, will ensure the smooth transit of devotees eager to partake in this cultural spectacle. The 300-year-old temple, a legacy of Pandyan ruler Maravarman Kulasekaran, hosts this annual festival during Navratri, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Folk artists across Tamil Nadu contribute vibrant performances, with participants depicting celestial deities like Goddess Kali. The event will conclude on October 2, 2025, on the picturesque shores of the Bay of Bengal.

