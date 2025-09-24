Left Menu

Kulasai Dasara Festival: A Vibrant Parade of Tradition and Faith

The Kulasai Dasara festival at Mutharamman temple in Kulasekaranpattinam kicks off with colorful celebrations, attracting devotees. Enhanced security and facilities are ensured by local authorities. Folk performances and divine portrayals take center stage, culminating in a spectacular finale on the Bay of Bengal shores, symbolizing good's triumph over evil.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tuticorin(Tn) | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:10 IST
Kulasai Dasara Festival: A Vibrant Parade of Tradition and Faith
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The vibrant Kulasai Dasara festival has begun at the historic Mutharamman temple in Kulasekaranpattinam, drawing throngs of devotees to the district with its charm and tradition.

Since September 22, the temple near Tiruchendur has been bustling with activity following the flag hoisting ceremony, heralding the 10-day festivities. District Collector K Elambahavath assessed the extensive arrangements, noting the deployment of over 4,000 police officers, with provisions for an additional 1,000 if needed, to secure the event. Facilities like water vending machines, restrooms, and round-the-clock medical teams have been set up to cater to the visitors.

A fleet of more than 350 buses, including three temporary bus shelters, will ensure the smooth transit of devotees eager to partake in this cultural spectacle. The 300-year-old temple, a legacy of Pandyan ruler Maravarman Kulasekaran, hosts this annual festival during Navratri, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. Folk artists across Tamil Nadu contribute vibrant performances, with participants depicting celestial deities like Goddess Kali. The event will conclude on October 2, 2025, on the picturesque shores of the Bay of Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Strategy

First Asylum-Seekers Swap Under UK-France Agreement Marks New Migration Stra...

 United Kingdom
2
Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

Ex-FBI Director Faces Possible Indictment: Allegations of Deception Unfold

 United States
3
Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

Dramatic Rescue: Miners Emerge After 43 Hours Trapped in Colombian Gold Mine

 Colombia
4
Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

Pemex's Debt Crisis: A Financial Crossroad

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI delivers big productivity gains but risks uneven job impacts

AI promises faster disaster response but risks widening inequalities

AI-driven cyber defense strengthens resilience of critical infrastructure

Mapping global advances in soil nutrient monitoring technologies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025