Stars Unite to Pay Tribute to Kishore Kumar: A Melodic Homage

Renowned musicians Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Shalmali Kholgade, Shamir Tandon, and Mame Khan come together to honor the legendary Kishore Kumar through performances on SonyLIV's 'Ek aur Baar Kishore Kumar'. Their stories reflect profound admiration and lasting influence of Kishore Kumar on their musical journeys.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:35 IST
Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Shalmali Kholgade, Mame Khan and Shamir Tandon (Image source: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Celebrated musicians including Shaan, Alisha Chinai, Shalmali Kholgade, Shamir Tandon, and Mame Khan are joining forces to pay homage to the iconic Kishore Kumar. This stellar lineup will grace the stage in SonyLIV's show 'Ek aur Baar Kishore Kumar', a tribute to the late legend.

The artists shared with ANI the enduring impact Kishore Kumar has had on their careers. Shaan expressed that his musical identity is profoundly shaped by Kumar's charisma and performance style, noting, 'I consider myself his student, and there are many like me across the country.'

Alisha Chinai reminisced about her duet with the legend in the film 'Mr. India', describing the experience as unforgettable and inspiring. Shalmali Kholgade revealed her newfound appreciation for Kumar's body of work, emphasizing the project's role in introducing his music to a new generation.

Mame Khan recounted being introduced to Kishore Kumar's songs by his father, cherishing those moments as pivotal in his musical upbringing. Meanwhile, Shamir Tandon reflected on transitioning from banking to music, crediting Kishore Kumar as a guiding influence in his career.

(With inputs from agencies.)

