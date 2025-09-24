Remembering the Legacy of Kannada Novelist S L Bhyrappa

Renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 due to cardiac arrest, leaving behind a rich legacy in literature.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale paid tribute, emphasizing Bhyrappa's unique writing style that earned him a permanent place in people's hearts.

Bhyrappa's significant contributions to Kannada literature include works like 'Parva' and 'Aavarana', which have greatly enriched the cultural narrative of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)