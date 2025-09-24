Left Menu

Remembering the Legacy of Kannada Novelist S L Bhyrappa

Renowned Kannada novelist S L Bhyrappa has passed away at 94, leaving a significant impact on literature with his unique style. The RSS expressed deep sorrow over his demise, recognizing his remarkable contributions and close association with their organization. Bhyrappa's work will remain influential in Kannada literature.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2025 23:37 IST
  • India

Renowned Kannada novelist and philosopher S L Bhyrappa passed away on Wednesday at the age of 94 due to cardiac arrest, leaving behind a rich legacy in literature.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale paid tribute, emphasizing Bhyrappa's unique writing style that earned him a permanent place in people's hearts.

Bhyrappa's significant contributions to Kannada literature include works like 'Parva' and 'Aavarana', which have greatly enriched the cultural narrative of the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

