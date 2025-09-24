Left Menu

Stars Shine at 71st National Film Awards: A Night to Remember

The 71st National Film Awards in Delhi honored Bollywood's finest, featuring memorable moments like Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey's camaraderie. Award winners reflected on success and dedication, with Vikrant sharing his journey to winning Best Actor. The event showcased significant achievements in Indian cinema.

Stars Shine at 71st National Film Awards: A Night to Remember
Actors Vikrant Massey, Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji (Image source: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 71st National Film Awards ceremony in Delhi celebrated iconic achievements in Indian cinema as key figures were honored by the Government of India. The internet buzzed with highlights from the event, held on Tuesday evening, that captivated audiences both online and off.

Among the most talked-about moments was a video featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Vikrant Massey, which swiftly captured the imagination of cinema lovers. The clip revealed a heartwarming exchange as they helped each other don their National Award medals, showcasing camaraderie and humility amid success.

Vikrant Massey, who shared the Best Actor accolade with Shah Rukh Khan, shared insights on the experience with ANI, describing the pride and protocols involved in receiving such honors. Reflecting on his decade-long dream to win a National Award, Vikrant emphasized his commitment to using his platform responsibly to inform and inspire audiences.

