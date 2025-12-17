Susie Wiles Criticizes Musk's Dismantling of USAID Under Trump

Susie Wiles, a prominent aide in President Donald Trump's administration, has openly expressed her discontent with the rapid dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID). In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, Wiles labeled the abrupt cessation of critical aid as 'aghast' and 'horrifying.'

Elon Musk, initially tasked with reducing federal government size, spearheaded the dismantling. Wiles condemned the move, contrasting with Trump's perspective. Following the interview's release, she criticized the publication for lacking crucial context in their portrayal of her remarks.

The disruptions caused by the aid pause have had severe impacts worldwide, halting vital programs. Despite attempts to restore aid, countries like Kenya face shortages, and aid groups reported fatalities in regions like the Democratic Republic of Congo. The White House refrained from comments on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)