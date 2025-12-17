Main Street Meets Wall Street: Market Movements Amid Economic Uncertainties

Wall Street's main indexes showed mixed results on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq ending higher, while the S&P 500 and Dow dipped, weighed down by declines in healthcare and energy stocks. Investors assessed delayed economic data to predict the Federal Reserve's monetary policy direction for the upcoming year.

The Labor Department revealed an increase of 64,000 in nonfarm payrolls for November, countering October's decline due to government spending cuts. However, the unemployment rate climbed to 4.6%, reflecting economic uncertainties tied to President Trump's aggressive trade policy.

Crude prices reached their lowest point since 2021, highlighting a key market movement amid subdued investor activity. Despite the market's overall downturn, notable stock movements included a rise in Comcast shares following speculation about activist investor interest and B. Riley's profit report.

(With inputs from agencies.)